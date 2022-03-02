Shraddha Kapoor receives birthday presents from fans at airport as she leaves with dad Shakti Kapoor for family getaway

Shraddha Kapoor will be celebrating her 35th birthday on Friday, March 3. She was seen flying out of Mumbai ahead of the occasion. The actor posed for pictures with father Shakti Kapoor as they arrived at the domestic airport in Mumbai for their flight. She also interacted with some fans who had arrived at the airport with some birthday gifts for her. Also Read: Shakti Kapoor says dad forgave him for eloping with Shivangi due to Lata Mangeshkar: 'Teri saari galtiyaan maaf'

Shraddha was dressed in a white tank top and blue denim jeans for her journey. She paired the look with a blue scarf, a pair of black sunglasses, and a handbag, and left her hair open. She arrived in a car with her father Shakti Kapoor, who was wearing a camouflage jacket, and the father-daughter duo posed for some pictures before leaving.

Some fans approached the actor with some personalised gifts they had prepared for her birthday. One of the gifts appeared to be a scrapbook that featured Shraddha's portrait on the cover and had posters from her movies inside it.

Shraddha had celebrated her last birthday in the Maldives where she had gone to attend the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani. Her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, a celebrity photographer. was also present for her 34th birthday celebrations. Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor sings BTS and Coldplay's My Universe for her dog Shyloh, fan calls her 'ARMY girl'. Watch

The actor recently shared pictures from a photoshoot done by Rohan on her Instagram account. The photographer also shared the portraits on his account, on which fans complimented him that Shraddha "looks more beautiful when clicked by you.”

It was recently announced that the release of Shraddha's untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor has been pushed to March 8 next year. She will also be seen in Chaalbaaz in London, which will mark the first double role of her career. She has also been cast to play a shape-shifting snake in Nikhil Dwivedi's directorial Nagin, which will be a trilogy.

