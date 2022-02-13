Shakti Kapoor says dad forgave him for eloping with Shivangi due to Lata Mangeshkar: 'Teri saari galtiyaan maaf'

Shakti Kapoor's wife Shivangi Kolhpure is late singer Lata Mangeshkar's grand-niece. In a new interview, Shakti revealed that his father forgave him for eloping with Shivangi as she was related to Lata.

Shakti revealed that Shivangi's family didn't agree to their marriage, so they ran away from their homes and tied the knot but his father later forgave him. “Shivangi's family did not agree to our relationship, so we eloped and got married. My father, Sikandarlal Kapoor in Delhi got to know about it, he decided not to talk to me. My mother asked him to meet the girl once. As soon as he saw Shivangi, who is 10-12 years younger to me, he was like badi pyaari bachhi hai (He said that she is really nice). She sang two lines and my father stood up and asked how come she sings so well. I told Lata ji is her first cousin, He stood up and said ‘Teri sab galtiyaan maaf (All your mistakes are forgiven), because you got married in such big family.' He asked her to sing Lata ji's song and shared that he a huge fan of hers. As soon as Shivangi sang, he got emotional,” Shakti told Aaj Tak.

He also said that he thinks that his daughter Shraddha Kapoor is a good singer because of her genes. He said, "I was in Delhi when Shraddha called me and said 'Bapu I have recorded one song'. I told her don't joke, but then she sang. She hasn't been trained but she sings so well and has sung in eight to nine films. My son has also sung in one film. My wife sings so well, but coming from Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, it's in the genes. I call Shraddha a golden child not because she is my daughter. She hasn't been trained in acting or singing but she doing so well."

Earlier, after Lata's health condition deteriorated, Shraddha snd Shivangi rushed to the Breach Candy hospital. Shraddha was also spotted attending Lata's last rites at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and many other celebrities were also spotted attending the rituals.

