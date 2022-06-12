Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist gets injured on sets of Luv Ranjan’s film in Spain. Watch video

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist, Shraddha Naik injured her leg on the second day of their film shoot in Mallorca, Spain. The actor is currently filming with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s next film. Sharing a video from the shoot, the makeup artist revealed that she suffered a ligament tear and was put in a cast for 10 days. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor goes shirtless in new BTS video with Shraddha Kapoor as they shoot Luv Ranjan's film in Spain)

In the video, Shraddha Naik is seen being carried to a hospital in Spain in an ambulance. Calling it a ‘scary’ experience, she took fans inside the actor’s vanity room where the makeup artist is seen fulfilling her work commitment in a cast. “Never in 13 years of my career have I sat on a chair and done makeup,” read the video. She wrote in the caption, “They said ‘Break a leg in Spain’ I took it seriously.”

The makeup artist has also thanked Shraddha and others from her team for taking care of her during the recovery. “Grateful for everyone around me whose taking utmost care of me. Keep the healing energies coming. Biggest hug to@shraddhakapoor @nikitamenon1@maaheknair@kambleatul48,” she added to the post.

Earlier, several leaked videos of Shraddha and Ranbir from Spain had surfaced on the internet. The latest one featured them filming for a dance number in abeach area. While Ranbir debuted in his shirtless look, Shraddha appeared to be wearing swimwear for the dance sequence.

Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy and will mark the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Besides Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead roles, it will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It will mark Boney’s official acting debut. The film will release in theatres on March 8, 2023, around Holi.

