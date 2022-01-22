Shraddha Kapoor officiates her makeup artist’s wedding, says ‘thank you for this honour’. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday responded as her make-up artist Shraddha Naik thanked her for officiating her wedding. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha's make-up artist shared a video and penned a note for her.

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a purple outfit as she wore minimal make-up and kept her hair loose. She was seen with the groom Richie D'souza and the bride Shraddha Naik as she celebrated the occasion with them.

Shraddha was also seen cheering the bride and groom after their vows and featured with the bride in several photos. Sharing the clip, Shraddha Naik captioned her post, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding (black heart emoji). We’ve come a long way!"

She added, "Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me and Richie!"

Taking to the comments section, Shraddha Kapoor responded, "My Shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu. I love you more than words will ever be able to express." Shraddha Naik replied, "@shraddhakapoor Love you Shraddie." The wedding took place at Majgaon's Canary Farms Ambavane.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has several projects including Chaalbaaz In London in the pipeline. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz. The actor, as per news agency ANI, has also signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series Naagin. It will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi as per the report.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor sings BTS and Coldplay's My Universe for her dog Shyloh, fan calls her 'ARMY girl'. Watch

Shraddha also has an untitled romantic film alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. It s scheduled to release on January 26, 2023. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor. The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail