Shreyas Talpade’s family shares health update after his heart attack: ‘He looked at us and smiled today’

On December 14, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai after complaining about discomfort following the shooting of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. Sharing an update on his health, a family member of the actor told The Times of India that Shreyas is now in a stable condition and is recovering well. The person added that Shreyas smiled at his family on Saturday morning. Also read: Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

'Shreyas will himself talk to you in a few days'

“Shreyas Talpade is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time," the family member was quoted as saying by the portal.

Earlier on Friday, Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade had shared in a statement issued via Instagram that her husband was in a stable condition and has been recovering well from the surgery. He had to undergo angioplasty after suffering heart attack. Shreyas, who is known for films such as Golmaal 3, Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2 and Golmaal Returns, among many others, will be discharged from Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital in a couple of days.

Deepti Shreyas Talpade's post

She wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first people to visit his friend and Welcome To The Jungle co-star Shreyas Talpade, currently recuperating in Bellevue Hospital. Actor Bobby Deol has also spoken about Shreyas' health scare.

