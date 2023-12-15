close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Akshay Kumar visits Shreyas Talpade in Mumbai hospital as he recovers from health scare

Akshay Kumar visits Shreyas Talpade in Mumbai hospital as he recovers from health scare

ByRishabh Suri
Dec 15, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Actor Shreyas Talpade is currently admitted in a Mumbai hospital following a health scare.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first set of people to visit his friend and Welcome To The Jungle co-star Shreyas Talpade, currently recuperating in a Mumbai hospital.

Actor Akshay Kumar has worked with Shreyas Talpade in films such as Entertainment and Housefull 2.
Actor Akshay Kumar has worked with Shreyas Talpade in films such as Entertainment and Housefull 2.

We have got to know that he visited the 47-year-old, who had been shooting for their film normally on Thursday, but his health took a turn for the worse. He had returned home when he started feeling uneasy. Talpade, according to our source, had collapsed while on the way to the hospital.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kumar, we hear made a quick visit early Friday morning. Shreyas’ wife Deepti has issued a statement, sharing that the actor is out of danger, much to the relief of his fans. There were no pics of him entering the hospital, maybe because there was no paparazzi around.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise,” Deepti wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out