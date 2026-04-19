Shruti Haasan loses cool after being called ‘mumma’ by paparazzi: ‘Kya bak rahe ho tum?’

Shruti Haasan found herself at the centre of attention after an uncomfortable moment during a recent outing led to a sharp exchange with a paparazzo. The actor, who is often seen interacting calmly with photographers, appeared visibly annoyed when a remark crossed a line. The incident unfolded as she was leaving a restaurant, where she was surrounded by shutterbugs. (Also read: 'He sends cringe reels’: Shruti Haasan reveals Kamal Haasan’s unseen side and his shared trait with Rajinikanth )

Why Shruti Haasan snap at paparazzi

Shruti Haasan's outburst at paparazzo over 'mumma' comment. (X/@choga_don)

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As she stepped out, paparazzi clicked her; however, the actor lost her cool at one of them during the outing. Shruti appeared visibly irritated after a paparazzo was heard calling her “mumma,” reacting strongly to the remark. She snapped back, “Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum? (Who is mumma? Is it your mother? What are you saying?)”

The clip from the incident circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and has sparked a range of reactions online. Social media users were divided, with some supporting Shruti’s reaction and others questioning it.

How internet reacted

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{{^usCountry}} Most comments supported Shruti and questioned the paparazzi in how they often cross the line while dealing with celebrities, resorting to personal remarks and being too familiar. One social media user commented, “Why would anyone call her mumma, she’s right here.” Another added, “Seriously, these paparazzi have no manners to talk with people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most comments supported Shruti and questioned the paparazzi in how they often cross the line while dealing with celebrities, resorting to personal remarks and being too familiar. One social media user commented, “Why would anyone call her mumma, she’s right here.” Another added, “Seriously, these paparazzi have no manners to talk with people.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some comments highlighted the awkwardness of the situation, with one saying, “Called her ‘Mumma’ on the way to a party… and got a reply they’ll remember forever,” while another noted, “He isn’t her son or anything, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some comments highlighted the awkwardness of the situation, with one saying, “Called her ‘Mumma’ on the way to a party… and got a reply they’ll remember forever,” while another noted, “He isn’t her son or anything, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, some wondered if Shruti's reaction was too strong. One asked, “Why she got angry on being called Mumma?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some wondered if Shruti's reaction was too strong. One asked, “Why she got angry on being called Mumma?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has once again sparked conversation around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and the importance of maintaining boundaries and respectful communication in public spaces. This is not the first time a celebrity has schooled paparazzi about how they have addressed them in public. In past, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have all had their tiffs with the shutterbugs. Shruti on the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has once again sparked conversation around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and the importance of maintaining boundaries and respectful communication in public spaces. This is not the first time a celebrity has schooled paparazzi about how they have addressed them in public. In past, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have all had their tiffs with the shutterbugs. Shruti on the work front {{/usCountry}}

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Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Backed by producers Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film’s release date is yet to be announced. She also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline alongside Prabhas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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