Shruti Haasan says parents Kamal Haasan-Sarika were 'brilliant couple', their split hasn't put her off marriage

Shruti Haasan has spoken about how she is often called a “South Indian” despite making her debut with a Hindi film, calling Mumbai her home and conversing with her mom in Hindi. The actor said she moved to Mumbai after her parents Sarika and Kamal Haasan's split. Also read: Shruti Haasan says dad Kamal Haasan's opinion on her work is 'never scary because he's king of constructive criticism'

Shruti says she moved to Mumbai after her parents split but makes it clear that the city is not “centre of universe” for everyone. Shruti went on a two-year break in London and returned to the scene with her web series, The Bestsellar earlier this year.

“I understand that Mumbai feels like the centre of the universe to so many people, but it isn’t the centre of some people’s universe. I feel nobody should feel apologetic about where they choose to spend most of their time working. I have been in that race where people say that as an actor, you must do one Hindi film a year. I moved to Mumbai ever since my parents split. I have been living here for many years. I speak in Hindi with my mother. So, when I consider Mumbai my home and the city considers me its own, then how can someone from the Hindi film industry say things like, ‘Oh, but you are a South Indian’,” she told Bombay Times in an interview.

Shruti however, made it clear that she always looks at what was good about her parents, Sarika and Kamal Haasan's marriage. “I think my parents had the most beautiful intentions for their marriage. When it worked, it was a fantastic marriage and that’s what I chose to take away from it. Things may or may not work out. I always like to look at what was the good side of it. My parents went through a lot, and they stuck it out. Just because their marriage didn’t work, it doesn’t mean that I would write off the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at,” she said.

Shruti also opened up about dating Santanu Hazarika, a visual artiste. But the actor is not ready yet to take the plunge. She said the thought of marriage makes her “nervous at this point” and she “wouldn’t jump” at the idea right away.

