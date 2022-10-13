Shruti Hassan says she got her nose fixed as it was broken: 'But if I could make it prettier, why wouldn’t I'

Shruti Hassan has confirmed that she got her "nose fixed", adding that it was broken and she did her first film with her "old nose". She was talking about how people attacked her for having undergone the nose surgery. (Also read: Shruti Haasan enjoys dinner date with mom Sarika and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika)

Daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti made her acting debut with Luck in 2009. She has since featured in films such as Gabbar Is Back, Race Gurram, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Puli and Behen Hogi Teri among others.

Shruti told Hauterrfly, "I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple. I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows?"

She also said that she is often told that she is very talented, but does not Indian enough. She added that what confuses her is that she has been cast as a village girls in many projects.

This is not the first time Shruti has opened up about it. In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti had said that her nose was broken so she went for her nose surgery after her first film and it was a choice she made. “It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about.”

She also said that it is something she wants to talk about, but does not propagate it. Shruti was speaking on the sidelines of her digital release - Yaara directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. She featured alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma in the film.

Most recently, Shruti was seen in the 2021 Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Next, she has a few films lined up for release, including Prabhas-Prithviraj-starrer Salaar.

