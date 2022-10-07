Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sarika joins daughter Shruti Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at dinner, See pics

Sarika joins daughter Shruti Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at dinner, See pics

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared videos and pictures from her dinner date with mom Sarika and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Thursday. She joked it was a ‘serious dinner.’

Shruti Haasan with Santanu Hazarika on a dinner. 
Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos from her dinner with mom Sarika and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Thursday. The couple had the best time together. In the video shared by her on Instagram Stories, she can be seen making funny expressions with Santanu while holding chopsticks in her hands. She even shared a glimpse of featuring her boyfriend, mom Sarika and friend Puja Puri sitting at a table with loads of food and having conversations. Her mom wore a saree with red bindi on her forehead. Shruti wore a black dress with black heels and Santanu wore a printed white T-shirt for the dinner. ( Also read: Santanu Hazarika on bond with Shruti Haasan: We are already married creatively)

She shared a series of pictures in black outfit and captioned, “put on your black dress and break shit!”

Her boyfriend Santanu commented, “Pretty.” One of her fans commented, “Taking glam to the dark side (As usual).” Another fan wrote, “Black never goes out of the style" agreeing with her caption. Other fan commented, “Wow, black suits you.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her classy look.

Shruti Haasan shared glimpses from her dinner with mom Sarika and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on her Instagram Stories. 

Shruti is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She has a younger sister named Akshara Haasan. She followed the profession of her parents to join the film industry. She made her acting debut with Luck and starred in many films like Gabbar Is Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya among others.

She knew Santanu Hazarika since 2018 but the couple started dating in 2020. Santanu shares a special bond with her and said, “Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other, it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist.”

Shruti was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller. She will be next seen in Waltair Veerayya. She also has Prabhas-starrer Salaar in the pipeline.

shruti haasan

