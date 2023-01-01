Shweta Bachchan plants kiss on daughter Navya Nanda's head, squishes her cheeks; says 'it deserves to be on record'

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Sunday. They were in Thailand, where they celebrated New Year's Eve with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actor Ananya Panday, among others. Shweta planted a kiss on her daughter's head as she squished her. Both of them were all smiles in the picture. On Saturday, Ananya had also shared a happy picture with Navya from their Thailand holiday. (Also read: Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with bestie Navya Nanda filled with colourful parties, poolside pics and more)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture she posted, Shweta wore a red outfit with a multi-coloured print. She kept her hair tied. Navya wore an embroidered white glittery outfit and kept her hair open. Shweta planted a kiss on her daughter's head as she squished her cheeks. Navya hugged her mother, while posing for the camera in front of a swimming pool and trees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “It's a New Years miracle (my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for prosperity) Thank you'23 (star emoji).” Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor commented, “Happy new year (red heart and wine glass emojis).” Actor Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Happy new year (red heart emoji).”

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar had dropped a picture with Navya from their Thailand trip on Instagram, and she wrote, "Altar Egos.” She used ‘horns and halos’ and ‘devil and angel’ as the hashtag.

Shweta Bachchan is the daughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the sister of actor Abhishek Bachchan. Navya is the elder child of Shweta and her husband, businessman Nikhil Nanda. The couple also has a son Agastya Nanda, who will make his acting debut with The Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is slated to be released in 2023 on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navya recently hosted her podcast, What The Hell Navya, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta. The trio spoke about issues concerning women in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON