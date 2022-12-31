Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with bestie Navya Nanda filled with colourful parties, poolside pics and more

Published on Dec 31, 2022

Ananya Panday shared videos and pictures from her vacation in Thailand. She is in Phuket, where she partied with bestie Navya Naveli Nanda. See all of Ananya's holiday pics.

Ananya Panday is on vacation with Navya Naveli Nanda in Thailand.
Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Saturday and shared videos and pictures from her vacation in Thailand. The actor is making the most out of her holiday in Phuket with her friend, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda ahead of New Year's Eve. Ananya gave a glimpse of her happy moments in red dress along with beautiful decors and lights from a party. (Also read: 'Angel' Navya Naveli Nanda parties with 'devil' Zoya Akhtar ahead of New Year's Eve. See pic)

Ananya opted for high-slit red dress with flats. She also wore a white flower hairband for the party. In one of the pictures, Navya gave a big smile while posing with Ananya at a party. Navya wore a flower garland around her neck and an evil eye necklace. Ananya also shared pictures of the beautiful decors and colourful lights at the party. She shared a video of a singer decked up in black outfit, while giving a live performance inside the party venue. She also shared pictures of some paintings, balloons, flower vase and other decorations.

Sharing the pictures, and videos on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “I'll call this one happiness (smiling face emoji).” Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “Omg (oh my God) you are in Thailand right now (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).”Another fan commented, “Such an angel you are.” A fan also wrote, “So pretty two of you (Ananya and Navya).” A comment also read, “You are looking like a little princess."

Ananya Panday is in Thailand with Navya Naveli Nanda and Zoya Akhtar, among others. Zoya also dropped a picture with Navya on Instagram from the same party, and wrote, "Altar Egos.” She used ‘horns and halos’ and ‘devil and angel’ as the hashtag.

Ananya was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked Vijay's acting debut in Bollywood. However, the film was a failure at the box office. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects. Dream Girl 2 will be released in June 2023. It will also star Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz with Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

ananya panday navya naveli navya naveli nanda + 1 more
