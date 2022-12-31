'Angel' Navya Naveli Nanda parties with 'devil' Zoya Akhtar ahead of New Year's Eve. See pic

Film director Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a picture with entrepreneur and granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda. Zoya posted a happy picture with Navya from a party, and called herself ‘devil’ and Navya an ‘angel.’ Their picture gave perfect party vibes to their fans, and along with them, Navya also reacted to Zoya's post. (Also read: Suhana Khan stands out in grey dress as she parties with mom Gauri Khan, friends, family ahead of New Year's Eve)

In the picture, Zoya kept her hair open and wore an evil eye bracelet in her hand along with a devil horns headband with flashing red lights. She gave a serious look while posing with Navya. Navya wore an evil eye necklace around her neck along with white flower garland. She also wore a headband with feathers and smiled wide while looking into the camera. Zoya kept her hand around Navya and another hand on her face.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Zoya wrote, “Altar Egos.” She used ‘horns and halos’ and ‘devil and angel’ as the hashtag. She also tagged Navya on the post. Commenting on the post, Navya dropped heart and devil emojis. Actor Delnaaz Irani dropped red heart emojis.

Reacting to the picture, one of Zoya's fans wrote, “Can't wait for The Archies and of course Jee Le Zara.” Another fan commented, “Those horns look good on you (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Zoya ji you always look beautiful, God bless you.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Zoya is the daughter of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Her brother Farhan Akhtar is an actor,producer, director and singer. Zoya made her debut in Bollywood as a director with Luck by Chance in 2009. She has directed films such as Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and Dil Dhadakne Do starring Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, among others. She has also worked on Lust Stories, Made In Heaven, and Ghost Stories.

Zoya is gearing up for the release of The Archies. The film will mark the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and daughter of late actor Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. The film is slated to be released in 2023 on Netflix. Navya is the elder child of Shweta Bachchan and her husband, businessman Nikhil Nanda. The couple also has a son, Agastya Nanda, who will also make his acting debut with The Archies.

