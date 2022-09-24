Shweta Bachchan says she's not financially independent and ambitious, but wants Navya and Agastya to choose different

Shweta Bachchan, who has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman in her professional career, has said that she is not financially independent. Shweta, the eldest child of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, said she is not an ambitious person and is content with where she is. However, she would like her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda to choose a different path and ensure financial security. Also Read| What The Hell Navya trailer: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan join Navya's podcast

Shweta, who tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997, welcomed daughter Navya Naveli Nanda in December that year and son Agastya in 2000. While Navya is working as an entrepreneur, Agastya will be making his acting debut next year with the Netflix film The Archies.

Shweta and Navya discussed financial independence in the latter's debut podcast What The Hell Navya. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Shweta was asked if she made a special effort to explain the importance of being financially independent to Navya while she was growing up. She replied, "Unfortunately, I am not financially independent and I'm not particularly an ambitious person and I make no bones about it. But that is not what I would want for my child."

The author added, "When I send my child to school, I am setting her up on a path where I hope that she will do something to support herself, and that’s my only requirement for both my children, Navya and Agastya. My requirement for both of them is do not even think of starting a family or getting married if you don’t have enough money in the bank to pay rent or have your own place. I would like my daughter especially, to have financial security and I think it will give her tremendous confidence if it's something she's done on her own rather than using her father's money."

In her podcast, Navya talks to her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan about 'various things from finance and fame to friendship and family.' A new episode of the podcast is out every Saturday starting September 24, on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms.

