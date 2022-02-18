Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shweta Nanda poses with her ‘mamacitas’ Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani at a wedding, Navya Naveli Nanda sends love

Shweta Nanda shared a picture with her ‘mamacitas’ Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. They were posing at the mehendi ceremony of Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah.
Tina Ambani was flanked by Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda in the photo.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shweta Nanda took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. The photo appeared to be from the mehendi ceremony of Tina’s son Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. “Ft my Mamacitas!!!” the caption read.

Tina was flanked by Shweta and Jaya. All three were dressed in ethnic outfits. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. “Meeeeeendi,” she wrote in another comment.

Shweta, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, often shares photos of her family on Instagram. Earlier this month, Shweta shared a candid childhood picture of her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday. The image also featured Jaya. “Darling brother, may happiness pursue you, catch you often, and, should it lose you, be waiting ahead making a clearing for you. Today and every day. Happy Birthday!” she wrote.

In an earlier interview with HT Brunch, Shweta talked about being the most ‘low-key’ Bachchan and revealed why she never considered being a part of the film industry. “I don’t garner that kind of interest or attention from the world at large, so yes, I’m low-key. I like it that way,” she said.

On being asked whether she ever thought of making a career in Bollywood, she said, “I don’t believe I have the looks, talent or mental and emotional make-up to be an actress. I was an extremely shy and awkward young girl; I wouldn’t have stood a chance in this kind of environment. You have to be extremely strong to live and work in films.”

Like Shweta, her daughter Navya too is not inclined towards acting. She is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform for women named Aara Health and founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality.

