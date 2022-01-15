Navya Naveli Nanda gets trolled by mom Shweta Bachchan for ‘inspired’ Instagram caption, dad Nikhil Nanda reacts too

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, posed on a lawn in the latest photos she shared on Instagram. She wore a white sweater over jeans and sneakers. Her hair was tied with a red ribbon.

For her caption, Navya used a heart emoji followed by two exclamation marks. Her mother Shweta Bachchan teased her over it and commented, “Navya what an inspired caption.” She replied, “@shwetabachchan you weren’t very helpful.” Her father Nikhil Nanda, meanwhile, commented with a heart emoji.

Maheep Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love. “Cuteness at its best,” one wrote. “Simplicity and elegance, love it,” another said.

Navya is an entrepreneur and one of the co-founders of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. In an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, she said that the aim of their venture is to ‘give back’. She said, “We don’t want to be profit-focussed but to give back to society. So, even though people in rural areas may not be our consumers today, they will be tomorrow.”

Apart from this, Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. She has expressed her desire to eventually become a part of the family business, Escorts Group, which is run by Nikhil.

Many of Navya’s relatives, including Amitabh, Jaya, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai, are in the entertainment industry. However, despite requests from fans to enter Bollywood, she has maintained that she is not interested in becoming an actor.

Recently, Navya made her television debut as she appeared along with Shweta on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh. The two were a part of the special 1000th episode of the show.

