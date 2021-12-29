Navya Naveli Nanda sits cross-legged on charpai, roasts marshmallows over fire with Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures of her perfect winter evening in Delhi, as she roasted marshmallows over a bonfire, sat on a charpai (traditional cot) and drank tea. She was spending time with her parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

“Chai and charpai,” Navya captioned her Instagram post. In one of the photos, she sat cross-legged on the cot, next to Nikhil. Neetu Kapoor sent love. “Awww,” she commented, along with heart emojis.

Fans also reacted to Navya’s pictures. “How simple you are, love you ma’am,” one wrote. “Dilli ki sardi (The Delhi cold)…and a place by fireside... What more to ask for,” another wrote.

Shweta, meanwhile, shared selfies with Navya and wrote, “Marshmellow’d.” Her cousin Naina Bachchan dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Unlike many of her relatives on her maternal side, including grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, grandmother Jaya Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai, Navya has no inclination towards becoming an actor. She is an entrepreneur and has often shot down the idea of making her Bollywood debut.

Navya is one of the co-founders of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. She has expressed her desire to eventually become a part of the family business, Escorts Group, which is run by Nikhil.

Earlier, in response to a fan calling her ‘beautiful’ and suggesting that she try her hand at acting, Navya said, “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too.”

Recently, Navya appeared along with Shweta on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh. The two were a part of the special 1000th episode of the show.

