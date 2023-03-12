Shyam Benegal’s daughter Pia calls reports of his health ‘incorrect’: He is fine (Exclusive)

Multiple reports on Saturday, claimed that National Award filmmaker Shyam Benegal has been undergoing dialysis at home owing to both his kidneys failing. When we reached out to Benegal, his daughter, costume designer Pia Benegal picked the call and called the reports “incorrect”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the information and material online is wrong,” she shares. Ask her if the Ankur (1974) director is hale and hearty and she claps back, “It is none of your business right now. He will be hale and hearty in a few days.” Pia, however, asks us to “put it out there” that her father is fine. “Doctors are coming to the house, he is getting dialysis at home, that he is so ill that he cannot go to the hospital, all are incorrect information,” she claims.

Pia states that her father is fine, however, probe if he is in touch with the doctors, she says, “There’s nothing that I can tell you now. He shall be back in the office in sometime... Yeah (he is fine), as fine as he can be. He just needs a break. At the age of 88, it is time to retire, don’t you think?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without revealing further, she ends saying, “You shall hear more updates soon”.

Shyam, has won multiple National Awards for movies including, Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), Manthan (1976), and Well Done Abba (2010).