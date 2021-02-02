Siddhant Chaturvedi invites Katrina Kaif to join workout, fan says ‘Salman Khan wants to know your location’

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a fun video from his workout session with Ishaan Khatter. The clip included slo-mo shots of them goofing around with resistance bands, with Ishaan even pelting stones at Siddhant. They are currently in Udaipur, where they are shooting for their upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

Posting the goofy video on Instagram, Siddhant invited their co-star, Katrina Kaif, to join them. “@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies,” he wrote.

Katrina replied in the comments section, “Awesome. U guys have done more shooting then me today.” In another comment, she wrote, “@ishaankhatter this is creative genius.”

Huma Qureshi commented on the video, “Loveeee,” along with a few laughing emojis. Amit Sadh dropped clapping and hug emojis. The official Instagram page of Excel Entertainment, producers of Phone Bhoot, commented, “Y’all are definitely raising our spirits!”

Fans also flocked to the comments section of the video. “Salman khan wants to know you location,” one quipped. “You guys are hilarious together, can't wait to see your chemistry on screen HAHA,” another wrote. “I think we have the new Dostana pair here,” a third commented.





Siddhant, Ishaan and Katrina are working together for the first time in Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror-comedy went on floors in December and is scheduled to release later this year.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with her trauma and pain

In 2019, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Despite having a supporting role, his performance was acclaimed.

Earlier, Siddhant told PTI that success did not come easy to him, “I struggled for six years and there were many rejections and low points along the way. I started from the bottom. But I always had this raging ambition to go out there and prove myself with that one perfect opportunity. I always used to think 'ki apna time kab ayega'," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON