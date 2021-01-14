Katrina Kaif takes to dance floor after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s reaction

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot, shared a sneak peek from her dance rehearsals for her upcoming film. She could be seen busting out her best moves. However, the sound in the video was muted.

Katrina wore a loose black crop top over a pink tank top and black leggings. “And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing. @excelmovies,” she wrote in her Instagram post. Her co-star Ishaan Khatter commented, “Panjiri power,” followed by a ghost emoji.

Fans showered love on the video. “You stole my heart!” one wrote. “Super beautiful best dancer,” another commented. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.





Phone Bhoot went on floors last month. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror comedy stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, apart from Katrina and Ishaan. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and is scheduled to release later this year.

Katrina will be seen next on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The cop drama also features special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Inspector Bajirao Singham, respectively.

In Sooryavanshi, Katrina plays a doctor. The film marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay after more than a decade; they last worked together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

Sooryavanshi was in the middle of a controversy after Rohit reportedly said that ‘no one is going to look’ at Katrina in one of the scenes she requested to reshoot, as she blinked. The scene in question featured in the trailer and also featured Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay.

Rohit reportedly told Katrina, “Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.” After the backlash, she defended him and said that his comment was misunderstood.

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take,” she clarified in her Instagram stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

katrina kaif Topics