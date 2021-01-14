IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif takes to dance floor after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s reaction
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif takes to dance floor after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s reaction

  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot, shared a sneak peek from her dance rehearsals for her upcoming film. She could be seen busting out her best moves. However, the sound in the video was muted.

Katrina wore a loose black crop top over a pink tank top and black leggings. “And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing. @excelmovies,” she wrote in her Instagram post. Her co-star Ishaan Khatter commented, “Panjiri power,” followed by a ghost emoji.

Fans showered love on the video. “You stole my heart!” one wrote. “Super beautiful best dancer,” another commented. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.


Phone Bhoot went on floors last month. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror comedy stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, apart from Katrina and Ishaan. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and is scheduled to release later this year.

Katrina will be seen next on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The cop drama also features special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Inspector Bajirao Singham, respectively.

In Sooryavanshi, Katrina plays a doctor. The film marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay after more than a decade; they last worked together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

Sooryavanshi was in the middle of a controversy after Rohit reportedly said that ‘no one is going to look’ at Katrina in one of the scenes she requested to reshoot, as she blinked. The scene in question featured in the trailer and also featured Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay.

Rohit reportedly told Katrina, “Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.” After the backlash, she defended him and said that his comment was misunderstood.

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take,” she clarified in her Instagram stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif

Related Stories

Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny may be partying together in Alibaug.
Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny may be partying together in Alibaug.
bollywood

Fans believe Katrina Kaif, Isabelle celebrated New Year with Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny in Alibaug. Here’s proof

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s fans discovered proof that they celebrated New Year together with their siblings in Alibaug. Check out what they have found.
READ FULL STORY
Katrina Kaif in a still from the video she has shared on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif in a still from the video she has shared on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif calls herself a ‘noob’, talks about her funny struggles with video interviews. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 03:46 PM IST
Katrina Kaif has shared a video to reveal her struggles with computers and technology. She called herself a ‘noob’ and shared the funny details of how she has a tough time during virtual interviews.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
bollywood

Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Author Twinkle Khanna has responded to an old interview of hers in which she joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She, however, fears that the clip might invite a swarm of trolls now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP