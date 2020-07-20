Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:50 IST

Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, has been announced. The first look of the film which sees the trio dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face was released on Monday.

“The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote on Twitter. This will be her first release after Salman Khan-starrer Bharat last year. Ishaan and Siddhanth also shared the first look on their Instagram profiles.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. It will start shooting later this year. Its first look was shared before the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“ Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar,” the production house shared.

While Ishaan has A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli in his kitty, Siddhant will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

Phone Bhoot is Excel’s major film announcement after 2019’s Gully Boy. Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is also on the anvil.