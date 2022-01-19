Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Siddhant Chaturvedi poses with his new Harley Davidson, fans react to his biker avatar: 'Why so hot?'
Siddhant Chaturvedi poses with his new Harley Davidson, fans react to his biker avatar: ‘Why so hot?’

On Tuesday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared pictures of his new bike, a Harley Davidson Sportster R. Take a look at his posts here. 
Siddhant Chaturvedi poses with his new Harley Davidson bike.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 12:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made one more addition to his garage and shared pictures of his new bike on Instagram. Siddhant purchased a Harley Davidson Sportster R, and had a photoshoot of sorts with his new possession. Sharing the pictures, Siddhant wrote in one of his posts, “Harley le li.” 

Choreographer Raghav Juyal commented, “Beast.” Deepak Kalra said, “Ab patt patt ki awaaz nikaalke bhagaayenge (Now you will ride your bike with the exhaust sound).” Actor Taher Shabbir pulled Siddhant's leg and said, “Ok where are the ladies gonna sit?”

Fans also reacted to the picture. “Looking hot," wrote a fan while another added: “Matlab itna hot kaise (I mean, why so hot?)” One fan said, “Now the bike looks even more dashing.” While one said, “Bhai ne aag laga di. Bhai hero hai. (He's set Instagram on fire. Bro is a hero).” Another one wrote, “Bhai sahab, yeh hui na baat (Brother, this is how you do it).” The Harley Davidson Sportster R is said to be priced around Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 

In another picture posted by Siddhant, he was seen sitting on his bike. He captioned the photo, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote. Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche (I have spoiled so many slippers by kick starting a scooter. But today, I am wearing boots and I have my fingers on the start button).” 

Siddhant was last seen in Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside actor Sharvari Wagh. He also has Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan in the pipeline. The much awaited film, he will also co-star with actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

Read More: Siddhant Chaturvedi posts throwback photos to say he's 'cheated fate', fan finds it 'an inspiring journey’

He will also be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's directorial Phone Bhoot. The film will also star actors Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.  Last year, he also teased the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Instagram. The film will star actors Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Topics
siddhant chaturvedi
