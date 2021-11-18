Siddhant Chaturvedi posts throwback photos to say he's 'cheated fate', fan finds it 'an inspiring journey’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a series of throwback pictures from his younger days and said that "ladka toh andar se kalakaar hi tha. (The boy was an artist at heart.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting the pictures, Siddhant wrote, “Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi. Gully boy mein Rap sikha. Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko thuga bhaiya?! Kismat ko thuga hai, aur kya. Sabko laga ladka naukri payega, settle ho jayega, kundali mein vyapaar bhi tha. Magar ladka toh andar se kalakaar hi tha.” (In Inside Edge I learned bowling. In Gully Boy I learned rapping. In Bunty Aur Babli 2 I learned looting. I have cheated fate. Everyone thought. I will do a job and settle down. Predictions said I can do business also but the boy turned out to be an artist at heart.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as the pictures came to light, his fans started commenting on it. One fan compared his old looks with comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, as he wrote, “Are Abhishek Upmanyu ki pic yahan kya kar rahi. (What are Abhishek Upmanyu's pictures doing here?)” Another fan said, “What an inspiring journey. No doubt you must've inspired so many teenage boys with these pictures.” While one said, “Looking good as always.”

In 2019, during Bengaluru Poetry Festival, he confessed that he was bullied in school. He said, “There was a time in school when I was bullied. I didn't want to meet anyone and kept to myself. It was at this time that I took to writing big time. I found solace in my writing and it helped me overcome this period.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with iDiva, Siddhant opened up about starting from scratch and said: “I thought I was not good enough, I had low self-esteem. It was a very low phase at that time. In college I suddenly got this confidence because I started from zero. Nobody knew me or my history, so I played that card to my advantage – Nobody knows me, so I can be anything."

Siddhant will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He is going to be seen in Shakun Batra’s film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his line-up.