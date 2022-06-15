Siddhanth Kapoor breaks silence on drugs case, says Bengaluru Police doing 'great job': 'I've been cooperating'

Siddhanth Kapoor praised Bengaluru Police for the work they have been doing in a statement he released after his arrest in a drugs case. The actor was arrested following a raid at a party in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was released on bail on Tuesday, after a day-long interrogation. Also Read| Siddhanth Kapoor poses for selfie in flight after getting bail in drugs case. See pic

On Tuesday, Siddhanth spoke about his arrest for the first time in a statement he issued after he was released by Bengaluru police. He said that he has been cooperating with the investigation.

The official statement read, “I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives.”

Siddhanth's lawyer Praveen Muguli also released a statement on the case, noting that Siddhanth will cooperate with the police and go to Bengaluru whenever he is asked to. Siddhanth had shared a selfie from a flight in the early hours of Wednesday, suggesting that he had left the city.

His lawyer said, “The alleged offences are bailable in nature. Yesterday he (Siddhanth) was released on bail. Today he came for statement. The police have recorded the statement. He will cooperate and he will come for investigation purposes. Anytime he’s asked to come, he will corporate with the police. The matter is under investigation. I cant say anything now. If this really happened, police will file a charge sheet. (Right now) he is cooperating for the investigation."

Siddhanth Kapoor's father, actor Shakti Kapoor, had previously said that his son was in Bengaluru, as he plays as DJ at parties, but added that he can't believe the charges against him. Siddhanth's sister, actor Shraddha Kapoor, has not yet commented on the matter.

