Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share first official wedding pics. See here

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace. The two dated for a couple of years and starred together in their hit film Shershaah. An hour after Sidharth's royal baraat was spotted arriving at the venue, their Wikipedia accounts marked them married. Also read: Band baja to ghodi: Sidharth Malhotra is all set for royal baraat to marry Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a pink lehenga for the wedding, which is rumoured to be designed by Manish Malhotra. Complementing her Sidharth wore an ivory shervani. They shared their first official wedding photos with a line from their film Shershaah: “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The two are yet to pose for the media stationed outside the wedding venue in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted mehendi and sangeet on Monday. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a welcome lunch reportedly followed by a grand sangeet night on Monday evening. Their playlist included songs like Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga and Mehendi Lagake Rakhna among many others. Several visuals from the event were posted online by paparazzi amid the tight security.

The wedding is an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Manish, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and others were seen arriving at the airport for the wedding.

Kiara and Sidharth dated in secret and never publicly confirmed reports of their relationship status. It's believed that they fell in love during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah. It was their first film together and so far the only film. While Sidharth essayed the role of martyr Vikram Batra, Kiara was his fiancee Dimple. The film was a huge hit with the sparkling chemistry between the two.

Kiara, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, will be next seen in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to release on June 29. Sidharth, on the other hand, will soon make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force. Besides this, he also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. His last outing was Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

