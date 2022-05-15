Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani on her Instagram Live, fans say ‘we love a supporting boyfriend’

Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Friday, Kiara went live on Instagram to interact with fans and talk about the film. As she did that, the actor received some words of encouragement from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, who dropped dropped a comment on her live video. Fans found this little gesture adorable and shared snippets on social media, dubbing Sidharth ‘boyfriend goals’. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend Arpita Khan's Eid bash amid breakup rumours, fans feel relieved

Along with Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan. The two actors have been travelling to various cities for promotional activities. The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, will release in theatres on May 20. On Friday, Kiara went live on Instagram from an event for the film's promotions. During the live, Sidharth also joined and commented, “Come on!” followed by two dancing men emojis.

Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the 2021 release, Shershaah. The two have been reportedly dating for over a year but neither has commented on it publicly. The two are believed to have also spent New Year's 2022 together in Ranthambore. Recently, there were rumours the actors have broken up, but these were quelled when they made an appearance together earlier in May, at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party.

Given their reluctance to talk about their private lives, Sidharth's recent gesture on Kiara's Instagram Live was enough to melt their fans’ hearts. Many fans shared screengrabs of that moment on Twitter with praise for Sidharth. One shared the screengrab of Sidharth’s comment and wrote, “We love a supporting boyfriend”. Another fan reshared this post and called Sidharth ‘boyfriend goals’. Another fan tweeted, “Sid being boyfriend goals and I'm all in for it. Manifesting #SidKiara ki shaadi.”

While Kiara is awaiting the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, followed by JugJugg Jeeyo, Sidharth also has a handful of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in three films releasing this year--Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Yodha.

