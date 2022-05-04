Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend Arpita Khan's Eid bash amid breakup rumours, fans feel relieved

Days after being rumoured to have broken up, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at Aprita Khan's Eid party on Sunday. The two posed separately for the paparazzi upon their arrival but went inside the venue together. The two have been in a relationship since a few years and were rumoured to have parted ways recently. Also read: Kartik Aaryan shields Kiara Advani from camera as she fixes her dress; fans are reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sidharth arrived in a black kurta pyjama for the bash while Kiara was in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. A video from the bash shows the Shershaah actors upon their arrival. After they posed for the photographers, Sidharth joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

Several of their fans took a sigh of relief on seeing them together again. A fan reacted to the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, “Faltu mein rumors spread kiya tha media ne (the media had spread false rumours for nothing). Hoping they get married soon. They look amazing together.” Another said, “Rumours smashed.” One of the many fans expressing happiness on their union, wrote, “Yeeaaaahhhhhh finally together.” One more commented, “Finally.” A fan also wrote, “We all are happy to see them again.”

It is not clear what led to rumours of their breakup but the two continued to react to each other's posts on Instagram. Sidharth had ‘liked’ two of Kiara's pictures as she geared up to promote her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara also shared a poster of their film Shershaah as it won an award.

Shershaah was Sidharth and Kiara's first film together. It received a positive response from the critics and the viewers as it released on Amazon Prime Video instead of theatres post pandemic. Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will now be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film. Sidharth has Yodha, Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.

