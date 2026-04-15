Sidharth Malhotra wears a bow, gives a glimpse at being a girl dad, fans call him ‘pookie’

In the picture, Sidharth is seen smiling softly at the camera, dressed casually in a white T-shirt. What steals the spotlight, however, is the tiny white bow clipped onto his hair – a witty take on a sweet father-daughter moment.

On Wednesday, Sidharth, who is married to actor Kiara Advani, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture, offering a glimpse into his life as a girl dad.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is deep in his “girl dad” era, and honestly, he’s nailing it. After welcoming a baby girl with wife Kiara Advani last year, the actor has now given fans an adorable peek into his off-screen life, and the internet can’t get enough.

Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse into his personal life. One wrote, “Pookie Malhotra”, with another sharing, “WE ALWAYS KNEW YOU'LL BE A CERTIFIED GIRL DAD SINCE AGES LIKE... PLEASE.”

“Most handsome Dad,” one commented. One shared, “Styling creds: Saraayah Malhotra”. One wrote, “Am I dreaming?? You posted about your dad era.”

“Pookie,” one wrote. Another shared, “Awwwww pookie dad”. One fan mentioned, “This is the cutest post of him ever”. “We can easily imagine how cute your baby girl is,” another wrote.

Previously, Sidharth opened up about being a dad when he joined Barkha Dutt on stage for a conversation about his life and baby girl Saraayah during the We The Women festival in Mumbai.

Sidharth shared that giving his daughter a morning massage has now become a daily ritual. “That’s our routine, waking up with her stretching. Life has definitely changed for the better ever since I became a girl dad. She’s in her best phase right now. I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak. I realised that I am no longer the hero of the house; she’s the superstar,” the actor said.

Sidharth and Kiara become parents Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the couple requested photographers to avoid clicking pictures of their newborn.

Later, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to reveal the name of their newborn daughter. They shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms (folded hand emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.