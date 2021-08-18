Sidharth Malhotra hopes Dimple Cheema watched Shershaah: 'I am sure it is very difficult watch for her'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has revealed that though he hasn't meet Dimple Cheema, he hopes that she has smiled as she watched the war biopic Shershaah. In the recently released film, Sidharth portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra. Dimple was the girlfriend of the soldier who died during the Kargil War of 1999.

In Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra essayed the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin Vishal Batra. Actor Kiara Advani played the role of Dimple Cheema. The film released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sidharth Malhotra said, "I never met her, but I am hoping that she's watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra." He also said that he got an opportunity to show the family members the film in Delhi and they had 'all good things to say'.

When asked if he is expecting a National Award for his performance in the film, Sidharth said, “That’s so sweet, I am so happy that you think so (smiles). But right now I am just enjoying the fact that people are enjoying my work and the craft. I think it’s one of the most prestigious awards that an actor can receive from the government. I am not really thinking about it as of now, but just really soaking in the love and the appreciation that is coming to the film."

Earlier, in an interview with Outlook, Kiara had said that she met Dimple in Chandigarh. "Fortunately, I got to meet Dimple which helped me understand her emotional journey. I met her in Chandigarh before shooting the film. There was so much love in her eyes when she was narrating her story to me. I found her very inspiring."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.