Huma Qureshi lauds Babita Phogat’s 'perfect' reply to 'Tauji' who advised women to stay at home. Watch

Actor Huma Qureshi has lauded the reply of wrestler Babita Phogat to the video of a man, advising women to stay at home. The man in the video is an actor who essays the role of a sarpanch in the upcoming show, Meet on Zee TV. In the show, he will play the role of an orthodox man who discriminates between men and women.

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared the video, originally posted by Babita, in which the man spoke in a local dialect, saying, "Once women step out of the house they get out of hand. So take my advice and keep the honour of the house inside."

Replying to this, Babita took a jibe at him but with a Dangal twist. She said, "You think you have said something amazing? Now listen to me. Girls are no less than anyone. Don't think that I am speaking out of place but both girls and boys know how to maintain the honour of the house. Not even a kid has such small ideology. Tau teri yeh soch manne samaajh k liye hanikarak laage (I think your thoughts are harmful to the society)."





Babita's last sentence gave a twist to the song Haanikaarak Bapu from Dangal, a film which was based on her life. The video ends with the song Dhaakad, also from Dangal.

Sharing it, Huma wrote, "Lately, this Tauji has been getting a lot of attention on the internet. I believe such people shouldn't get any recognition but they certainly deserve a reply and @babitaphogatofficial gave him a perfect one. We are proud of you, Babita Ji! #TaujiBasKaro because #TasksSeeNoGender."

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi will be seen in the upcoming film BellBottom in which she plays the role of an undercover agent. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Adil Hussain. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Huma recently made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead. She has also featured in web series such as Leila and Maharani.