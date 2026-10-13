Sidharth Malhotra injures his leg, shares photo wearing medical walking boot: ‘I took break a leg too seriously’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has been celebrating the success of his latest film, The Vvaan. However, the actor’s happiness has hit a roadblock after he recently injured his leg. He took to social media to share a glimpse of his injury, adding a humorous caption.

Sidharth Malhotra injures his leg

Sidharth Malhotra breaks his leg.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sidharth shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing his leg fitted with a medical walking boot. He wrote, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously,” alongside a hospital emoji. The actor did not reveal how he sustained the injury or share further details about his condition. Despite the injury, Sidharth appeared to be taking the situation in good humour.

Sidharth Malhotra breaks his leg.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra expecting their second child

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sidharth’s post comes days after his wife, actor Kiara Advani, announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in a joint social media post, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidharth’s post comes days after his wife, actor Kiara Advani, announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in a joint social media post, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Recently, Kiara also shared a photo dump featuring glimpses of her holiday with Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah. She kept her daughter’s face hidden but shared a glimpse of the little one’s tiny feet during their beach outing. One picture showed her basking in the sun by a pool, while another captured the family’s footprints in the sand on a beach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly fell in love while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara portrayed his partner, Dimple Cheema. The film brought the actors together on screen and became a significant milestone in their relationship.

The couple married on February 7, 2023, in a ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025 and announced in October 2026 that they were expecting their second child.

Sidharth’s latest film, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest, was directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and follows a folk-inspired story rooted in Indian mythology. Released in theatres on September 25, 2026, it has earned around ₹89.40 crore worldwide in 18 days of release.