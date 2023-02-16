Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani can't stop smiling in unseen wedding pics as they pose with Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace wearing Manish Malhotra. Now, unseen pictures from their wedding have surfaced online. In the group photos, the newly married couple is seen posing with Manish and the team behind the wedding looks and celebrations. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in her bridal ivory and pink lehenga in the photos as they posed on a stage decorated with white flowers and white hanging decorations. Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception inside pics from with Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since their wedding, the images of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as bride and groom are circulating the internet. In the latest pictures that were reshared on Instagram Stories by designer Manish Malhotra, the couple is all smiles and giving a few goofy poses after their wedding. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding came after weeks of speculations and alleged reports regarding the couple’s wedding details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in Jaisalmer last week. Kiara and Sidharth's guest list had eminent Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by husband Anand Piramal.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met in 2018 and have been “more than close friends”, as the actor revealed during her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah (2021).The couple marked Valentine's Day 2023 by sharing dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Kiara wrote with their photos in her Instagram caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hain (it's the colour of love)." The couple can be seen smiling in each picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON