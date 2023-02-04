Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be arrives at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer. Watch

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra, though neither of them have even confirmed their relationship yet.

Kiara was spotted at the airport in an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She carried a golden bag and spotted the paparazzi and waved to them with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they even got in the same car Sidharth was not with her.

Reportedly, the couple is planning to tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace. Around 100 guests including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attended the wedding festivities from February 4 to 6. The palace's social media account seemed to have confirmed the wedding destination on Thursday when they replied to a paparazzo's Instagram post.

Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared on Instagram on Thursday, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.” The palace replied that they were hoping to see them there.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship but on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara said that she and Sidharth were ‘more than good friends'. The two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra.

In a recent interview with GOODTiMES, Sidharth addressed all the writeups about his wedding and shared, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

