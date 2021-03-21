Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well

It’s been almost a decade since he stepped into films with Student of the Year, and Sidharth Malhotra has had quite an interesting career trajectory. While ups were aplenty with Ek Villain (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), he had to encounter disappointments as well.

Currently swamped with work, the actor calls it all a part of the game, and he doesn’t let himself get bogged down by anything.

“Every actor, at any level in India or anywhere else in the world, will experience both highs and lows. They all come with their set of learnings. I think the lows teach you much more than the highs,” states the 36-year-old.

Malhotra’s last theatrical release, Marjaavaan (2019), was a success. However, before that, there were a couple of films which didn’t meet audience and box office expectations.

“I think no one questions you when things are going correctly, when movies are working well. No one really introspects, questions or even criticises you,” the actor continues, “But when the low comes, that’s when the real learning comes in. You get that kind of feedback, you want to work much harder, on yourself, stories, scripts etc. I think it definitely drives you.”

Malhotra is a rank outsider, who came to Mumbai and got into modelling, which was followed by assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan (2010) before the latter gave him his big break. And now, the actor feels that his experiences of the last nine years has driven him much more.

“There was a certain drive when I was struggling as an actor who came to Bombay... there were highs and lows as well. And today, I’m an established actor, working in many movies — there’s a different drive. So, I think my way of dealing with the lows is the most aggressive and typical. I go into my own space and try to work on what I feel is needed and try to work harder and look forward,” says the actor, who will be seen next in Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Thank God.