Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, jokes 'On my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty'

Sidharth Malhotra has started work on his next film, titled Thank God. He has also shared his first look from the film which shows him dressed as a police officer.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty. P.s - Sneak peek from #ThankGod." He is seen as senior police officer, sitting in a police jeep with a constable.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sharing pictures from a temple on the first day of the shoot, Sidharth had written on Twitter, "Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today."

Sidharth had announced the project earlier this month. Talking about the film, Indra Kumar had said, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul."

Thank God will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Sidharth. Rakul has previously shared screen space with both Ajay and Sidharth in De De Pyaar De (2019), and Marjaavan, (2019) respectively.

Apart from Thank God, Sidharth will also be seen in Shershaah, which is set to hit the theatres on July 3. The 36-year-old actor is cast opposite rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the film.

Sidharth also has espionage thriller Mission Majnu in his kitty. The film is inspired by real events and is set in the 1970s. "Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country," he has said about the film.

