Kiara Advani arrives to meet Sidharth Malhotra, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home. See pics
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani arrives to meet Sidharth Malhotra, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home. See pics

Kiara Advani was reportedly seen outside rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's home in Mumbai. She looked surprised. See her pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship but have chosen to keep it private so far. On Saturday, Kiara was seen visiting Sidharth's Bandra home in Mumbai. She looked surprised as she was photographed.

Kiara was seen in a white sleeveless top and a pair of beige trousers in her car. She had a mask on and, it appeared, she was taken aback on being spotted by the photographers.

Kiara Advani outside Sidharth Malhotras home.(Varinder Chawla)


Kiara and Sidharth have not confirmed their relationship status but are often seen together. On Sunday (January 24), they were seen on a lunch date. The duo spent the new year together in Maldives and shared pictures from the island nation. However, they refrained from sharing any pictures of them together. They were, nonetheless, spotted at the airport together, on their return.

The rumoured couple will be paired together for the first time in their upcoming film Shershaah. While Sidharth will play Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, Kiara will be seen as his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.

Kiara and Sidharth are working together in Shershaah.(Varinder Chawla)


On their respective work fronts, both have their hands full - Kiara, who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Laxmii, will be seen in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the coming months while Sidharth has Thank God apart from Shershaah.

Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply

Kiara had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-star Kartik Aaryan when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced and the shoot was put on hold. It resumed in September. Towards the end of last year, Kiara shot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. It was during the shoot of this film that Varun and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus while Kiara and Anil Kapoor did not.

Sidharth's film Thank God will see him working in another two-hero film, this one being with Ajay Devgn.

