Kiara Advani arrives to meet Sidharth Malhotra, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home. See pics
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship but have chosen to keep it private so far. On Saturday, Kiara was seen visiting Sidharth's Bandra home in Mumbai. She looked surprised as she was photographed.
Kiara was seen in a white sleeveless top and a pair of beige trousers in her car. She had a mask on and, it appeared, she was taken aback on being spotted by the photographers.
Kiara and Sidharth have not confirmed their relationship status but are often seen together. On Sunday (January 24), they were seen on a lunch date. The duo spent the new year together in Maldives and shared pictures from the island nation. However, they refrained from sharing any pictures of them together. They were, nonetheless, spotted at the airport together, on their return.
The rumoured couple will be paired together for the first time in their upcoming film Shershaah. While Sidharth will play Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, Kiara will be seen as his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.
On their respective work fronts, both have their hands full - Kiara, who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Laxmii, will be seen in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the coming months while Sidharth has Thank God apart from Shershaah.
Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply
Kiara had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-star Kartik Aaryan when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced and the shoot was put on hold. It resumed in September. Towards the end of last year, Kiara shot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. It was during the shoot of this film that Varun and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus while Kiara and Anil Kapoor did not.
Sidharth's film Thank God will see him working in another two-hero film, this one being with Ajay Devgn.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara arrives to meet Sidharth, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Preity's decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox