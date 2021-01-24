Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship since long but neither of them is in any mood to confirm the same. The two were spotted on a lunch date at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday.
A video showed Kiara arriving at a restaurant in a beige crop top and flared pants, paired with a denim jacket and her hair tied in a high bun. She had a printed black mask on and carried a small purse. Sidharth was also seen arriving in a separate car at the restaurant in a white tee and beige trousers, paired with a denim jacket.
Sidharth and Kiara had rung in New Year 2021 together in the Maldives. The two shared their individual pictures and videos and abstained from sharing any pictures together. However, they were spotted leaving for the island nation at the Mumbai airport together.
Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together on screen for the first time in their upcoming film Shershaah. While Sidharth will plays martyr and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara will be seen as his fiance, Dimple Cheema.
The two have however, denied being in a relationship and claim to be single. Recently, when Kiara was promoting her film Laxmmi on The Kapil Sharma Show, it was her co-star Akshay Kumar who indirectly dropped a few hints about her alleged linkup. When Kapil asked her, “Do you have dates reserved for love or you don’t have a boyfriend only?” she replied that she has decided to only talk about her love life when she sets a wedding date. But Akshay went on to add, “Bari ‘siddhanto’ wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles),” as if hinting at Sidharth.
Also read: Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'
Earlier, they were seen dancing together at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. Kiara, is Anissa's cousin, and was joined by Sidharth at the reception.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: Venue gets decorated, Karan Johar spotted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and other family members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan: OTT has been a life saver for a lot of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox