Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be in a relationship since long but neither of them is in any mood to confirm the same. The two were spotted on a lunch date at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday.

A video showed Kiara arriving at a restaurant in a beige crop top and flared pants, paired with a denim jacket and her hair tied in a high bun. She had a printed black mask on and carried a small purse. Sidharth was also seen arriving in a separate car at the restaurant in a white tee and beige trousers, paired with a denim jacket.





Sidharth and Kiara had rung in New Year 2021 together in the Maldives. The two shared their individual pictures and videos and abstained from sharing any pictures together. However, they were spotted leaving for the island nation at the Mumbai airport together.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen together on screen for the first time in their upcoming film Shershaah. While Sidharth will plays martyr and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara will be seen as his fiance, Dimple Cheema.

The two have however, denied being in a relationship and claim to be single. Recently, when Kiara was promoting her film Laxmmi on The Kapil Sharma Show, it was her co-star Akshay Kumar who indirectly dropped a few hints about her alleged linkup. When Kapil asked her, “Do you have dates reserved for love or you don’t have a boyfriend only?” she replied that she has decided to only talk about her love life when she sets a wedding date. But Akshay went on to add, “Bari ‘siddhanto’ wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles),” as if hinting at Sidharth.

Earlier, they were seen dancing together at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. Kiara, is Anissa's cousin, and was joined by Sidharth at the reception.

