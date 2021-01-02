e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani says she is taking her own pictures in Maldives as fans speculate romantic vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani says she is taking her own pictures in Maldives as fans speculate romantic vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani enjoyed a fun day in the sun on her Maldives vacation. While many believe that she is vacationing with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara says that she is alone and clicking her own pictures.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani is in Maldives.
Kiara Advani is in Maldives.
         

Actor Kiara Advani seems to be throwing her fans off the scent with her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, she took to social media to share some red hot pictures of herself, enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Despite wide speculation among her fans that her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is also with her, she maintained in her latest post that she is alone.

She took to Instagram to share a picture, which showed her posing against some tropical trees in Soneva Fushi. She sported a red swimsuit with a bright red sarong, big white sunglasses and a grey headscarf. On Instagram Stories, she shared a video of herself riding a bike at the resort and another of the big breakfast she was served right in her pool. The final picture was a selfie and she wrote how she had to click her own pictures as she was alone.

 

Earlier, she had posted a captivating picture from her first day of the trip, wearing a bright golden dress. Meanwhile, Sidharth has also been sharing photos and videos from Maldives. He shared a video of himself jumping into the pool to wish his fans on New Years. “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone, Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness,” he wrote. They were also seen together at the Mumbai airport earlier this week, leaving for Maldives.

 

Kiara recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jug Jeeyo, which she had been shooting in Chandigarh. She was last seen in Laxxmi with Akshay Kumar. The film did not get positive critics or audience reaction. Her Netflix film Guilty, however, was well received.

Also see: Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

With Sidharth, she will be seen in Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom during the Indo-Pak War in Kargil in 1999.

