Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

Ananya Panday, who rang in the New Year in the Maldives, shared a picture of herself posing in a bikini on her vacation. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, showered love on the post.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday poses on her Maldives holiday.
Ananya Panday poses on her Maldives holiday.
         

Ananya Panday slipped into a cute swimsuit on her holiday in the Maldives. She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing in the pool in a sunflower-themed bikini as she welcomed 2021. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, showered love on the post with heart-eyes emojis.

“Looking on the brighter side #Hello2021,” Ananya wrote in her caption. The photos have garnered over a million likes in less than a day. Her mother, Bhavana Panday, posted heart emojis.

Fans also gushed over Ananya’s stunning snaps. “Looking so gorgeous,” one wrote. “Hottest gurl @ananyapanday,” another commented. “Happy New Year! Looking awesome in that bikini!” a third fan wrote.

 

Ananya is enjoying a much-deserved vacation after wrapping up Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The film, a domestic noir, was shot in Goa and Mumbai.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ananya made her digital debut with Khaali Peeli, which released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex and drive-in theatres. She will also be seen in a pan-Indian film, Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking to Hindustan Times about her line-up of films, Ananya said, “Both are very different films. Shakun’s film is what he calls a domestic noir, very different from what’s been done before. I’m very excited to be working with him, Deepika and Sid, we’ve all bonded and become really close. Plus, the shooting experience in Goa after so long, it feels like I have another family on that set. Shakun is my bucket list director.”

“Working with Puri (Jagannadh, director of Fighter) sir was a completely different experience. It’s an out and out masala action comedy, he’s the best at that. It’s a pan India film, releasing in four different languages,” she added.

