Home / Bollywood / ‘On fire’: Sidharth Malhotra’s ultimate compliment for alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani’s Indoo act, this was her response

‘On fire’: Sidharth Malhotra’s ultimate compliment for alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani’s Indoo act, this was her response

Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer for Indoo Ki Jawani starring alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani, calling it lit.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra only has praise for Kiara Advani’s Indoo act.
         

Sidharth Malhotra is surely impressed with alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani’s trailer for Indoo Ki Jawani. The trailer came out on Monday and stars Kiara as Indoo, a Ghaziabad girl who is looking for love on Tinder and gets embroiled in a cross-border controversy.

Sharing Kiara’s tweet about the trailer, Sidharth wrote, “indoo from Ghaziabad looks (fire emoji) see you 11th dec guys Ok #IndooKiJawaniTrailer @advani_kiara @AdityaSeal_ @AbirSenguptaa @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen.” Responding to the tweet, Kiara wrote, “Indoo looks forward to seeing you too.”

Hindustantimes

In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where Kiara was promoting Laxmii with Akshay Kumar, the actor was taken aback after the host asked her if she finds time for love amid her work commitments. “Do you have dates reserved for love or you don’t have a boyfriend only?” he asked. Kiara replied that she has decided to only spill the beans about her love life when she sets a wedding date. Akshay, taking a dig at Kiara and Sidharth’s alleged affair, said, “Bari ‘siddhanto’ wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles),” leaving everyone in splits.

Indoo Ki Jawani was slated to release on June 5 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown. It will now release in theatres, ending speculation that the film might go the OTT way like many other big-budget films.

Kiara is in Chandigarh shooting for her next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Kiara also has Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. Shershah stars Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile: Report
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
‘Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Kohli in his absence’
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
