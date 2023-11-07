Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha postponed for the 4th time, fans ask ‘ye aage kyu badhi jaa rahi hai’

Sidharth Malhotra has unveiled two new posters of his upcoming film, Yodha, along with the release date. The actor plays a soldier in the film, that also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. It will release on March 15. It was earlier expected to clash with Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas on December 8 but has now been postponed. Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra attend

Yodha new posters

New posters of Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha out now.

Sharing two posters of Yodha on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! (fist emoji) Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024.” The first poster shows him in uniform, holding a gun while an airplane flies high in the sky in the background. The other poster shows him in the middle of action in a plain white T-shirt, holding a broken glass bottle as if set to hit his opponent.

Wife and actor Kiara Advani reacted to the new posters with “Ufff” in the comments section along with a fire emoji. A fan wrote, “Him in uniform>>> (melting face emoji).” A fan also asked why the film has been postponed from December this year to March next year. “Apki yodha movie aage kyu badi jaa rhi hain @sidmalhotra (why is Yodha getting postponed so often),” read the comment.

Karan Johar confirmed that the film is not heading to OTT and will release in theatres for sure. He wrote along with the posters on Instagram, “We are all geared up, ready to take over the skies with full power and force!!!! #Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March, 2024! Buckle up (fist and airplane emoji).”

More about Yodha

Yodha is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films with Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan as the producers.

Yodha has been in the making since 2021. It was scheduled to release this year on July 7 but was then moved to September 15 and then December. It will now release in March.

