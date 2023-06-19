Sikandar Kher recalls mom Kirron Kher ‘sat through his films once or twice’ only because of him: Mom is very honest

Sikandar Kher has revealed that unlike his father, his mother is very honest with him and is the only person he seeks an opinion from. Sikandar Kher has revealed that his mother, veteran actor Kirron Kher, had once told him she had to sit through a movie only because her son was in it. (Also Read: Sikandar Kher clears he is not chasing social causes through his movies)

Sikandar Kher says he only seeks the opinion of one person: mom Kirron Kher

He added that he's seen disappointment very up, close and personal at home. But he also said things are getting better for him and that he's in the best phase of his career so far.

Kirron Kher's advice to Sikandar

"There’s only one person whose opinion I seek, and that’s my mother. My father is still a little encouraging, but mom is very honest. Once or twice she came out of a screening and said I had to sit through this film because of you… When I started getting into this (acting), she said, this is a profession where if you are very successful, it is one of the greatest places to be. But, if you fail, your failure will be public. So, you need to be strong. Your heart needs to be strong," Sikandar said, in an interview to Scroll.

Embarrassment at watching Woodstock Villa

Sikandar said that while Hansal Mehta's action thriller Woodstock Villa (2008) was his Bollywood debut, he feels that he could've done much better. He said he gets this feeling while watching Mika Singh's song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag from that film.

"I watch it and wonder what I am doing dancing that way with that long hair. Sometimes I wonder if I am embarrassed or not. I know I sound nothing like Mika Singh and Mika sounds nothing like me. I haven’t seen the film in a while though. I cut my hair for Aurangzeb, in which I played a cop. I grew a moustache for that film too," Sikandar said in the same interview.

Upcoming projects

Sikandar was most recently seen in Vasan Bala's crime comedy Monica, O My Darling and Pratim D. Gupta's vampire series Tooth Pari, both streaming on Netflix India.

He said that though his part in Monica, O My Darling was quite small, director Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK watched it and offered him a key role in the Indian instalment of Russo Brothers'global Prime Video spy thriller series Citadel.

Besides Citadel, Sikandar will also be seen in the third season of Ram Madhvani's thriller series Aarya, alongside Sushmita Sen, on Disney+ Hotstar.

