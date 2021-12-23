Sikander Kher shares adorable childhood pic of mom Kirron Kher, fans love her ‘hanky’: 'Typical Punjabi cute kid'

Actor Sikander Kher treated his fans to an adorable picture of his mother, veteran actor-politician Kirron Kher. He took to Instagram to share a photo of Kirron from her childhood.

In the black and white picture, Kirron is seen in her school uniform: a black frock with a white shirt inside with its Peter Pan collar popping out. She got her hair tied in braids decorated with large ribbons and has a crisp white handkerchief, pinned to her dress, under her collar. She looked away from the camera and seemed to be hiding her smile.

Sharing the photo, Sikander wrote, “Meri maa (my mother) #LittleToughie.” Many celebrities also showered Kirron with compliments. “Oh my my!! Absolutely precious,” wrote Tillotama Shome. Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, “Omg that’s adorable.” Shweta Bachchan, Rahul Khanna and others shared heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Fans also could not get enough of baby Kirron's cuteness and many even remembered their own time as elementary students, wearing ‘hankies’ to school. “I remember that pinned handkerchief only too well... because I used to have one pinned on mine as well! Such a cute photo...gosh, our times were pretty cute,” read a comment on the post. “Omg cutest childhood pic, love how the hanky is tucked neatly,” wrote a fan. “That handkerchief pinned on the dress. Statement of the era,” commented another. “That attached handkerchief is every punjabi kid of 70's royal tag,” wrote another fan.

Kirron Kher is known for films such as Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Singh Is Kingg and others. She is married to actor Anupam Kher. Earlier last year, Anupam shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis with their followers.

Recently speaking to Indian Express about his mother's health, Sikandar had said: “She got diagnosed when I was away. I was in Indonesia for The Monkey Man when we got to know about cancer. It was tough for all of us at home. It is something that is not very happy, but she has always been a fighter, and she is a strong woman. She has single-handedly brought up this giant animal, me. She has managed this till now, her cancer is a small thing that she’ll take care of in no time. A lot of people sent her love, and that gave us hope and positivity.”

Kirron now appears as a judge with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir on India’s Got Talent. Sikander was recently seen in the second season of the web series Aarya with Sushmita Sen.