Sikandar Kher calls Kirron Kher strong for battling cancer, says ‘she single-handedly brought up this giant animal, me'

Sikandar Kher opened up about his mother, actor-politician Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis, and said that she’s a ‘fighter.’ Sikandar revealed that when Kirron’s cancer was detected last year, he wasn’t with her but in Indonesia for the filming schedule of upcoming action thriller, Monkey Man. In April 2020, Sikandar’s father, actor Anupam Kher, had revealed that Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Talking about Kirron’s battle with the disease, Sikandar described her as a ‘strong woman’. He also made a reference to being brought up ‘single-handedly’ by Kirron, adding that dealing with cancer is a ‘small thing’ compared to his upbringing.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sikandar said: “She got diagnosed when I was away. I was in Indonesia for The Monkey Man when we got to know about cancer. It was tough for all of us at home. It is something that is not very happy, but she has always been a fighter, and she is a strong woman. She has single-handedly brought up this giant animal, me. She has managed this till now, her cancer is a small thing that she’ll take care of in no time. A lot of people sent her love, and that gave us hope and positivity.”

Sharing a health update, the 40-year-old actor added: “When I was at home, and her treatment was on, I saw her fight. She responded well and is doing well, that’s all we know. We never know what happens tomorrow, so it is best to go with the flow. The plan is to keep it simple and as normal as possible.”

Sikandar said it was tough for him to stay away from Kirron during the lockdown months but he did so keeping her safety in mind: “It was particularly difficult during the lockdown due to Covid-19. I wasn’t going close to her. She would be on a different floor and I would be on a different floor. When I would return home after completing my schedule, I would quarantine myself and then meet her after days, when I wanted to see her every day. But that is behind us and mom is doing well.”

In April last year, Anupam Kher shared the following statement on Instagram: “Just so that the rumours don't get the better of a situation, Sikandar (their son) and I would like to inform everyone that my wife has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and I am sure that she will come out of this stronger than before."

Also read: Kirron Kher complains about never-ending touch-ups, Shilpa Shetty gets new nicknames from Badshah: 'Gulabo, rooh afza'

In November, Kirron Kher rejoined the sets of India’s Got Talent as a judge. She’s also joined by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir on the judges' panel. Kirron often makes appearances in Shilpa’s hilarious Instagram videos from the show’s set.