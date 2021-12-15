Kirron Kher complains about never-ending touch-ups, Shilpa Shetty gets new nicknames from Badshah: 'Gulabo, rooh afza'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes video clip from the sets of India's Got Talent. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted the clip featuring herself along with co-judges rapper Badshah, actor Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir.

The video clip opens with Shilpa Shetty asking Kirron Kher, "Kya vishesh tippani (What's the special input)?" Even before Shilpa could finish her sentence, a seemingly irritated Kirron said, "Pure pagal hai yeh log (These people are completely mad)" as Badhshah chimed in, "Touch-up nahi khatam hote (The touch-ups never end)."

Kirron continued, "Aare touch-up hi nahi khatam hote (The touch-ups don't come to an end)" as she continued venting in Punjabi. She said that the touch-ups started from the make-up room and though several people were assigned to each one of them, the touch-ups continued. An exasperated Kirron is then seen asking in Punjabi, "What is the issue?"

Shilpa wore a pink dress, along with pink lipstick and eye shadow. As the video continued, Badhshah and Manoj were seen giving Shilpa nicknames. At first, Badhshah called her 'pinkvilla' and ‘rooh afza’, while Manoj said that he gave her the name ‘Pinky Shetty.’

Shilpa made a face and said, "Bohut hi non-glamorous sound hota hai (It sounds very non-glamorous)." As they burst out laughing, Badshah said, "Do teen options hai humare paas, pinkvilla hai, gulabo hai, rooh afza bhi hai (We have a few options--pinkvilla, gulabo, rooh afza)." As Shilpa screeched at the last name, Badshah said, "Doodh waala rooh afza (rooh afza mixed with milk)."

Batting her eyelashes, Shilpa said, "I'll go with Shilpa Shetty." Teasing her, Badshah replied, "I'll also go with Shilpa Shetty if she is willing to take me."

Sharing the clip, Shilpa captioned it, "From @kirronkhermp ji’s concerns to @manojmuntashir ji’s explanations… @badboyshah and I are usually quite ‘busy’ even #BTS on IGT .....#IndiasGotTalent #IGT #BehindTheScenes #gratitude #blessed #funtimes."

Earlier this month, Shilpa had shared a video of Kirron revealing that Badshah was late, “We are always waiting for Badshah. I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the (What do you take so much time for? Were you styling your hair)?”