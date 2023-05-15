Simi Garewal replies after being criticised for sharing Mahesh Bhupathi's video with first wife: ‘So quick to judge’

Actor Simi Garewal recently posted an old video clip from her popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal featuring Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his first wife Shvetha Jaishankar. However, a section of social media expressed displeasure with the video as Mahesh and Shvetha are no longer a couple. They parted ways in 2009 after their divorce. Also read: When Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen sang for her on Simi Garewal's show

Simi Garewal shared an old video of Mahesh Bhupathi and ex wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video last week, Simi wrote on Instagram, “Mahesh Bhupathi & Shvetha Jaishankar (his first wife). This rendezvous with Mahesh & Shvetha was in the first year of their marriage. Both lovely people who couldn't carry through in the end…”

“A day after Mahesh married Lara Dutta, Shvetha tied the knot with Chennai businessman Raghu Kailas. The journey to find your soul mate is not always easy. But now both couples have found their life partners.. & their happiness,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after she posted it online, several people criticised Simi. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Shouldn't be putting lows of someone's life out there.. they have long moved on, why to touch those strings?” “Noone finds a perfect partner. They just become too tired to move on and on, so just settle with the last one,” added another. One more also said, “Simigi, you have put your point across them very delicately without tainting anyone’s reputation. I really admire this quality of yours. It’s life, things happen.”

Responding to one of the comments, Simi clarified, “Thank you. I appreciate your post. People are so quick to judge without even reading the entire post! These are real life stories…We gain from learning about human experiences..(with happy endings).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh was married to Shvetha Jaishankar who was a model, for seven years. After their divorce, Mahesh married actor Lara Dutta on February 16, 2011. The couple are now blessed with their first child together, daughter Saira Bhupathi who was born on January 20, 2012.

Lara Dutta made her acting debut with Andaaz (2003) and starred in several commercially successful films, including Masti (2004), No Entry (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), Housefull (2010), and Chalo Dilli (2011), and Don 2 (2011). She was last seen in the Zee5 Original series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON