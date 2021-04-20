Simmba actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of Covid-19 complications, Govinda and Ranveer Singh pay their respects

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar died on Tuesday, April 20, due to Covid-19 complications. He was 81. The actor was seen in several Marathi and Hindi movies.

Speaking with a news channel, Kishore's grandson Anish confirmed the news. He said the actor had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was admitted in a Covid centre.

"My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the COVID-19 centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly," Anish said, speaking with ABP News.

Speaking with a leading daily, Govinda expressed his grief. "Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family," he said. They worked together on Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai.

Ranveer, on the other hand, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a black-and-white picture and simply added a heartbroken emoji on the picture. His Simmba co-star Siddharth Jadhav also shared the picture and commented, "Kishor Nandlaskar Sir..Bhavpurna Shraddhanjali"

Ranveer Singh shares a picture of Kishore Nandlaskar.

Bombay Begums star Amruta Subhash took to Twitter and said, "#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka." Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Sad news!!! May god bless his soul !!!!"

Also Read: Babil shares Irrfan Khan's pic with Amitabh Bachchan from Piku sets, says wants to work with him

In Bollywood, Kishore was a prominent face in movies such as Khakee, Vaastav: The Reality, Singham and Simmba. In Marathi, he starred in movies such as Miss U Miss, Perfume, Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Are Soda Batali Bai, Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi, Jara Japun Kara, Hello Gandhe Sir, Madhyamvarg - The Middle Class. He reportedly began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1989.