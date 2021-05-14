Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Skater Girl: Film directed by Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany to premiere on Netflix in June
Skater Girl: Film directed by Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany to premiere on Netflix in June

Manjari Makijany's Skater Girl tells the story of a Rajasthan teen who must make a choice to conform by society's expectations of her or live her dream.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Rachel Saanchita Gupta as Prerna in Skater Girl.

Skater Girl, directed by late actor Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany, is set to release on streaming platform Netflix on June 11.

The film, touted to be India's first movie on skateboarding, is penned by Manjari and her sister, Vinati Makijany, who also serves as the producer on the project.

Los Angeles-based Manjari has directed three short films and worked as an assistant director with filmmakers Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins and Vishal Bharadwaj on films Dunkirk, Wonder Woman and Saat Khoon Maaf respectively.

Her feature directorial debut Skater Girl is a coming-of-age story about "confidence, courage, and the profound impact of blazing your own trail."

Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, the film follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents.

When London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amy Maghera) arrives in the village, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into town on a skateboard.

"Determined to empower and encourage their newfound passion, Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society's expectations of her and living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championship," the plotline reads.

