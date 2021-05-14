Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paresh Rawal responds to death hoax with witty reply: 'Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am'
In March, Paresh Rawal was diagnosed with Coronovirus, after he had taken his shot of Covid-19 vaccine.
In March, Paresh Rawal was diagnosed with Coronovirus, after he had taken his shot of Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Paresh Rawal responds to death hoax with witty reply: 'Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am'

  • Actor Paresh Rawal had a witty reply for a death hoax about him on Twitter, which claimed he had died on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:14 PM IST

Actor Paresh Rawal has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to death hoaxes. The actor on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish a claim that he had died. He junked it with a witty response.

The actor saw a hoax on Twitter that claimed he had died on Friday morning at 7 am. Rubbishing it, the actor wrote, "...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am...!"


In March this year, Paresh had confirmed on social media that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," the actor had written.

Also read: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's yet another cringeworthy watch

Before Paresh Rawal, many celebrities such as Lucky Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher and others have also fallen prey to viral death hoaxes on social media in the recent past.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
paresh rawal death hoax bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa.
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to be released in two parts, announce makers

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Releasing a statement, makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa said that their film will be released in two parts through 2021 and 2022. Details inside.
READ FULL STORY
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney first connected socially years ago.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney first connected socially years ago.
hollywood

Olivia Munn said she was 'obsessed' with John Mulaney years ago

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • American actor Olivia Munn and standup comedian John Mulaney began dating only some time back, but Olivia says she had her eyes on him for years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.