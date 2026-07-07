Kunal Kemmu recalls being jobless for a year: ‘People told me to host parties, send gifts’

Kunal Kemmu has been quite busy in recent years. He has multiple projects lined up, while also hosting the reality show The Alliance. In a recent interaction, Kemmu opened up about the period when he was sitting at home without work for six months to a year and how people advised him to send gifts, attend parties, and become more active in social circles to land projects. Kunal Kemmu spoke about work hiatus.

'Was told to host people and send them gifts' Speaking to News18, Kunal said, “That’s the thing about advice. If it works for you, it’s good, and if it doesn’t, it’s bad. What I got wasn’t really bad advice but it didn’t work for me. I was told that I must have a PR and a PR machinery behind me because it’s very important. I was also told to show up at places, be in the circles, host people and send them gifts. But I don’t think all this is bad advice."

'Was home for a year' Further talking about the lull period in his acting career and how the anxiety of not getting work is one of the biggest challenges actors face, he said, “Now I’m busier but there have been times in my life where I was working continuously for two years without getting a day off. And then, a film didn’t work and I was home for six-eight months or even a year. I know that phase can come back. When you’re out of work is also when you’re nervous, wondering will I work again? That’s the unpredictable nature of the business that all actors go through – right from the biggest stars to newcomers."

Kemmu admitted that despite the odds, he has always believed in working on his craft more than anything else. He also spoke about how actors often face the dilemma of choosing between quality work and taking up projects simply to survive. He shared that many actors struggle with this at different points in their careers, especially when there isn’t enough work around and they feel like they aren’t doing enough. As a result, he said that the actors face a constant battle between what they truly want to do and the opportunities that are available to them.

About Kunal Kemmu Kunal was last seen directing Madgaon Express. He will next be seen in Golmaal 5. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and others.

Kemmu will also direct Vibe, which marks Preity Zinta's return to films. The film will also feature Kunal himself, along with Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Yashpal Sharma.